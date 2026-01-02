Ceremony held in Tehran to commemorate Gen. Soleimani and other Resistance commanders

A ceremony marking the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of the commanders of the Resistance was held at Tehran’s Mosalla, attended by political, cultural, military, and social figures, along with a large number of admirers of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

The Thursday event commemorated the martyrdom of General Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and a group of their companions.

General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis of Iraq, two prominent figures in the fight against terrorism in the region, were assassinated by the US military on the direct orders of US President Donald Trump on January 3, 2020, near Baghdad International Airport.

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony, said, “The Axis of Resistance, by God’s grace, is growing, advancing, and expanding. Iran supports it with all its strength and stands firmly behind the Resistance.”

Vahidi added that the path of General Soleimani “will never be abandoned.”

Referring to enemy threats, he said, “These words stem from cowardice and fear.”