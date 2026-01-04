Photos: "Iranmard" Symphony Orchestra Performance Ceremony

AhlulBayt News Agency: The performance ceremony of the Iranmard Symphony Orchestra, held in commemoration of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the distinguished commander of Islam, took place on Tuesday morning, December 30, 2025, at Vahdat Hall in Tehran. The event, aimed at honoring national identity, sacrifice, and cultural solidarity, featured the presence and speech of Sayyed Abbas Salehi, Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance.