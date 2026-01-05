Iraqi President Praises General Soleimani’s Role in Defeating Daesh

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraq’s president has paid tribute to the late Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani for his pivotal role in confronting and defeating the Daesh terrorist organization.

According to IRNA, addressing a ceremony in Baghdad commemorating the sixth anniversary of the assassination of General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, President Abdul Latif Rashid highlighted the decisive contributions of the two martyred commanders to the fight against terrorism in the region. He said they remained unwavering in their efforts to strengthen security, stability, and democratic principles.

The Iraqi president underscored the heroic legacy of General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, emphasizing the national and moral duty to honor their sacrifices and ensure their memory is preserved for future generations.

The official memorial event was attended by the heads of Iraq’s three branches of government, along with a number of senior political and military officials.

General Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and eight others were killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

