Senior Iranian commander hails breakthroughs in cutting-edge military technologies

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian commander has underscored major progress in the nation’s military industries, noting that the armed forces have achieved breakthroughs in advanced technologies, particularly in artificial intelligence, quantum science, drones, and laser systems.

Speaking at a ceremony in the central Iranian city of Kerman on Saturday, Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi stated that Iranian military forces have made significant strides in advanced technologies.

He attributed the achievements to a strong reliance on domestic expertise and resources.

The commander emphasized that Iran's Armed Forces, operating under the leadership's direction and equipped with extensive resources and capabilities, are fully prepared to respond to any hostile act.

General Jahanshahi noted that following the 12-day war imposed by the Israeli regime and the US in June, the Armed Forces have enhanced their readiness across all sectors by learning from past experiences and adhering to the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

He stated that the Israeli regime, backed by the United States and NATO, has initiated a hybrid and cognitive war against Iran, employing advanced global technologies.

The commander emphasized that the war had been designed and strategically planned under the assumption that it could lead to the collapse of the Islamic establishment.

General Jahanshahi said that even though Iran sustained losses and several high-ranking commanders were assassinated during the war, the enemy was unable to fulfill its goals.

He also noted that 58 Army personnel sacrificed their lives defending the country.

On June 13, Israel launched an unprovoked war against Iran, assassinating many high-ranking military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

More than a week later, the United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

The confrontation came to an end on June 24, when the US requested a ceasefire on behalf of the Israeli regime.

