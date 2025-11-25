Brigadier General Heidari appointed Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Deputy Cmdr.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari has been appointed as the new Deputy Commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters.

According to Mehr, previously serving as the Commander of the Army Ground Forces, Heidari succeeds Major General Hossein Hassani Saadi in his new role.

Earlier this week, Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi was named the new Commander of the Army Ground Forces, taking over from Heidari. These appointments reflect a reshuffling of senior military leadership within the Iranian armed forces.

....................

End/ 257