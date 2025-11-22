Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi appointed as new commander of Iran’s Army Ground Forces

AhlulBayt News Agency: Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi has been appointed as the new commander of the Army Ground Forces, succeeding Major General Kiumars Heidari.

According to Mehr, General Jahanshahi brings a wealth of military experience to his new role. He previously commanded the 77th Thamen Al-Aemeh Division, served as Coordinating Deputy of the Army Ground Forces, and held the position of Deputy for Evaluation at the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters.

In his new position, Brig. Gen. Jahanshahi will be responsible for overseeing Iran’s land-based military operations and training programs, continuing efforts to enhance the operational readiness and effectiveness of the army.

Major General Kiumars Heidari had served as the commander of the Army Ground Forces prior to this appointment.

...................

End/ 257