Iran reaffirms support for Sudan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s ambassador to Khartoum, Hassan Shah Hosseini, during a meeting with Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohi El-Din Salem, has reiterated Tehran’s support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of the African nation.

Shah Hosseini met with Salem on Sunday evening in the eastern city of Port Sudan, where he also delivered a written message from Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, on the issues related to bilateral relations.

While emphasizing Iran's strong stance in supporting Sudan's sovereignty, the envoy called for cooperation and coordination between the two countries to foil foreign plots and conspiracies.

He said the Islamic Republic stands by Sudan and condemns the barbaric attacks and crimes committed by a rebel group, called Rapid Support Forces (RSF), in the city of El Fasher, North Darfur.

The top Sudanese diplomat also expressed his gratitude to the Iranian government and people for defending Sudan, emphasizing brotherly relations between the two nations.

Iran has repeatedly expressed support for the internationally-recognized government in Sudan, warning that any foreign intervention in the African country’s internal affairs or anywhere is harmful and has proven to bring nothing but killing and chaos.

The ongoing war between the Sudanese army and the RSF, now in its 19th month, has claimed thousands of civilian lives and displaced millions. Regional and international mediation efforts have so far failed to bring an end to the conflict.

