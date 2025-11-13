Iran FM Demands UN Action Over US-Israeli Attacks on Civilians

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a formal communication to the United Nations Security Council, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the United States for its involvement in backing Israeli military operations against Iran in June. This condemnation follows public remarks by President Donald Trump, who acknowledged overseeing the attacks.

Araghchi’s letter, submitted to the UN Secretary-General on Tuesday, referenced Trump’s statement from November 6, in which he said, “Israel attacked [Iran] first. That attack was very, very powerful. I was very much in charge of that.”

The Iranian diplomat argued that Trump’s admission constitutes clear evidence under international law of the United States’ command and control over the Israeli military strikes.

The letter also cited previous Iranian communications to the Security Council dated June 13, 22, and 28, which had similarly protested what Tehran described as “brazen acts of aggression” by the US and Israel between June 13 and 24.

According to Araghchi, the attacks targeted civilians, infrastructure, and safeguarded nuclear facilities, resulting in over 1,100 deaths and numerous injuries.

He emphasized that the strikes violated several international legal instruments, including Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, IAEA resolutions, and Security Council Resolution 487 (1981).

Araghchi held both Israel and the United States accountable for these violations, citing Trump’s own acknowledgment of directing the aggression.

The letter demanded full reparations from the US for the damages incurred, including both material and moral compensation, in accordance with international law.

Furthermore, Araghchi asserted that Trump and other American officials bear individual criminal responsibility for war crimes, including aggression, attacks on civilians, and assaults on protected sites such as hospitals and media centers.

He also stressed that Israeli officials involved in planning or executing the attacks must be held accountable.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its full and unimpeachable right to pursue, through all available legal means, the establishment of accountability for the responsible States and individuals and to secure compensation for the damages sustained,” Araghchi stated.

He concluded by urging the UN Secretary-General and Security Council to take appropriate action to ensure accountability for both the United States and Israel, and to bring those responsible to justice.

The letter requested that it be circulated as an official Security Council document, reinforcing Iran’s demand for international recognition and response.

