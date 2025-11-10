Iran Is ready to Help Reducing Tension Between Pakistan and Afghanistan: FM

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, in a telephone call with his Pakistani counterpart, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, said that Tehran is ready to help reduce tensions and resolve differences between Islamabad and Kabul.

Both leaders discussed bilateral relations, regional developments, and international issues.

Araqchi emphasized the long-standing, brotherly and neighborly relations between Iran and Pakistan, saying that Tehran is keen to further strengthen mutual ties in various fields. He expressed concern over the current situation between Afghanistan and Pakistan and said that it is necessary to continue the dialogue process with influential countries in the region in order to reduce misunderstandings and tensions.

He made it clear that Iran is ready to provide all kinds of assistance to achieve these goals.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar briefed Araqchi on the recent talks between Kabul and Islamabad and the current situation, and said that regional peace and stability are Pakistan’s top priority.

The two leaders agreed to continue consultations on the matter.