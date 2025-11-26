Iranian FM warns of Israeli activities in Caribbean, Latin America

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has warned of what he described as dangerous Israeli activities in the Caribbean and Latin America, calling them a serious threat to peace, stability, and calm in the region.

According to Tasnim, Araqchi made the remarks during a telephone conversation on Tuesday with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Eduardo Gil Pinto, in which the two officials discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in the Caribbean.

The ministers reviewed cooperation in economic, trade, and technological fields, stressing the need to expand ties at both bilateral and multilateral levels, including within the framework of South-South cooperation. They also exchanged views on broader international developments and the situation in Latin America.

Araqchi condemned what he called the bullying policies of the United States toward Venezuela and other independent developing nations in the Western Hemisphere. He said Washington’s threat of using force against Venezuela represents a grave violation of the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law.

He emphasized that the international community has a collective responsibility to defend the principles and objectives of the United Nations against unilateral U.S. actions. Referring to Israeli activities in the Caribbean and Latin America, Araqchi described them as a major threat to regional peace and stability. He further stressed that governments have a duty to prosecute and punish Israeli officials accused of genocide and other crimes.

For his part, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Gil Pinto expressed appreciation for Iran’s principled stance and underlined the importance of strengthening strategic relations between Tehran and Caracas. He also praised the resilience of the Venezuelan people and government in resisting what he called illegal U.S. pressures and interventions.

...................

End/ 257