Iran and Egypt express concern over Israel's continued genocide in Gaza

The foreign ministers of Iran and Egypt expressed concern about the continued genocide in Gaza by the Israeli regime.

Abbas Araqchi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed and exchanged views on regional developments in a telephone conversation.

In this conversation, the two sides expressed their deep concern about the continuation of the genocide in Gaza and strongly condemned the illegal and criminal plan of the Israeli regime to militarily occupy Gaza City and forcibly displace its residents.

They emphasized the need for an immediate halt to the genocide and the immediate entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister presented a report on the latest status of the country's and Qatar's efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

Araghchi also referred to the emergency meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to review developments in Palestine and Gaza, which will be held in Jeddah next week at the official request of the Islamic Republic of Iran and some other members of the organization, and considered this meeting an opportunity to coordinate positions and take practical measures to help the oppressed people of Palestine and confronting the Israeli regime's war-mongering policies, especially the dangerous plan called Greater Israel to occupy Islamic-Arab lands.