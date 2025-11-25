Iran FM condemns Israeli aggression, calls for progress in Yemen peace process

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi met on Monday with Hans Grundberg, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Yemen, in Muscat to discuss the challenges facing the country and the ongoing efforts to advance peace.

According to IRNA, Grundberg briefed Araqchi on the latest developments in Yemen and emphasized the need for Iran’s continued support for the UN’s role and initiatives aimed at easing the humanitarian situation and moving the peace process forward.

During the talks, Araqchi condemned Israel’s continued attacks across the region and drew attention to the ongoing blockade and sanctions imposed on Yemen. He warned that Israel’s repeated violations of international law threaten to further destabilize West Asia and escalate insecurity.

Araqchi arrived in the Omani capital earlier in the day at the head of a diplomatic delegation to attend the annual “Muscat Forum,” where he is scheduled to outline Iran’s views on major regional and international issues.

