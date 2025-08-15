Araghchi: Battle of Imam Hussein (AS) contains eternal lessons

After attending the Arbaeen ceremony, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in a message wrote that the battle of Imam Hussein (AS) contains eternal lessons that every Muslim should heed, especially when facing enemies who question your strength and stability.

"I was fortunate to join the sea of lovers of the Ahl al-Bayt of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) and the multitude of Muslims who gathered in Karbala for Arbaeen," he wrote in a post on his X account.

"We call the holy sites of Iraq "the shrines of the great" not only because they are gateways to the afterlife, but also because they show us how a heartwarming empathy and unity that transcends the boundaries of nationality, ethnicity, gender, sect, and religion is entirely possible in this world," he added.

He added, “Imam Hussein’s (AS) battle was a stand against oppression, not a struggle for worldly power or personal gain.”

Araqchi continued, “His relentless sacrifice and selflessness hold eternal lessons that every Muslim should heed — especially when faced with enemies who question your strength and steadfastness.”