Arbaeen procession underscores Muslims’ resistance, unity: Senior cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency: At the Arbaeen pilgrimage, Muslims gather in solidarity to convey a unified message of resistance and justice, says an Iranian official.

Hojat-ol-Islam Mohammad-Hassan Akhtri, the head of the Committee for Supporting the Palestinian People’s Islamic Revolution, affiliated to the office of the Iranian president, emphasized the significance of this year’s Arbaeen procession as a powerful symbol of unity and resistance.

He described Arbaeen as “a symbol of unity and cohesion among Muslims and followers of Ahl al-Bayt (AS), showing that the people of the world seek justice and oppose oppression.”

He added that the pilgrimage “sends a clear message to Israel and the US that Muslim nations will not succumb to bullying, stand with justice, and align with the resistance movements of Palestine, Lebanon, Gaza, and other regions.”

He said this presence “signals that they follow the school of Imam Hussein (AS): the school of martyrdom and steadfastness,” and that Muslim nations “will continue to confront the tyranny and crimes of powerful states.”

“This presence carries a message to the resistance in Palestine, Gaza, and Lebanon—that we are with you and stand by your side,” he added.

He highlighted that Arbaeen “is not only a religious and spiritual ceremony but an opportunity to strengthen unity, empathy, and resistance against the enemies of Islam,” expressing his hope “this epic movement will be celebrated more magnificently each year, delivering its message of peace, justice, and resistance to the world.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day after Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) in Karbala in 680 AD. It is one of the world’s largest annual peaceful gatherings—this year, millions of pilgrims have converged on Karbala, journeying from across Iraq and beyond to express solidarity in grief, faith, and resistance.

The backdrop of these remarks is a devastating escalation of the situation in Gaza where Israeli military attacks and starvation campaign has killed more than 61,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since October 2023.

