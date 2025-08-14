  1. Home
Over 14,000 mourning, service processions registered for Arbaeen 2025

14 August 2025 - 21:51
News ID: 1716606
Source: Karbala Now Agency
Over 14,000 mourning, service processions registered for Arbaeen 2025

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Department of Rituals, Processions, and Hussaini Organizations has announced the registration of more than 14,000 mourning and service processions from both inside and outside Iraq for the Arbaeen season of the year 1447 AH.

A total of 14,368 participation passes were issued to procession leaders, with international participants coming from countries including Iran, Lebanon, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bahrain, India, Britain, Afghanistan, Turkey, Germany, the United States, France, the Netherlands, Oman, and Sweden.

The department’s staff worked diligently to input and compile all procession and organizational data into a centralized database. This effort aims to streamline coordination, ensure organizational efficiency, and oversee the registration and entry of Hussaini processions. Additionally, it helps to allocate designated locations for each group during the mass pilgrimage, ensuring smooth and secure operations throughout the season.

