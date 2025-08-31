Mass protest in Stockholm condemns Israeli crimes, calls for Gaza solidarity

AhlulBayt News Agency: A massive protest was held in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, in solidarity with the Gaza Strip and in condemnation of the ongoing crimes of the Israeli occupation against Palestinian people.

The protest was held in the center of the Swedish capital with the participation of a number of Swedish parties and organizations, along with parliamentarians and prominent political figures.

Speakers during the protest emphasized that solidarity with our people is a humanitarian and legal duty, and that what is happening in the Gaza Strip is a full-fledged genocide.

They pointed out that the starvation and displacement of civilians constitutes a serious war crime, calling on the Swedish government and the international community to take urgent action to pressure for an immediate ceasefire and ensure the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

....................

End/ 257