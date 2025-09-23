Mass rally in Stockholm demands justice for Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A large number of people in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, staged a rally on Saturday in solidarity with the people of Gaza, carrying symbolic bodies representing Palestinian martyrs and chanting slogans against the Zionist regime.

The demonstration, held ahead of the anniversary of the October 7 operation, denounced Israel’s continued aggression and blockade against Gaza. Protesters carried placards and shouted slogans including “Free Palestine,” “End the genocide in Gaza,” “Support the oppressed children of Palestine,” and “Lift the blockade of food and medicine.”

Organizers reported the participation of various groups, including Jewish activists, who voiced opposition to Israel’s policies. Several demonstrators carried shrouded symbolic bodies to highlight the plight of Palestinian victims, calling on the international community to take united action against the ongoing crimes in Gaza.

Protesters also shared images and videos of the march on social media, which were widely circulated and welcomed by users worldwide. Online reactions emphasized the need for immediate action to stop Israel’s attacks and to support the Palestinian resistance.

Participants stressed that solidarity with Palestine is a humanitarian duty beyond religion, nationality, or politics, reiterating that oppression will not last and that justice will ultimately prevail.

....................

End/ 257