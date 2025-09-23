Gaza death toll reaches 65,344, injuries surpass 166,795 amid ongoing Israeli aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: The death toll from the Israeli aggression in Gaza has risen to 65,344 martyrs and 166,795 injuries since October 7, 2023, according to a report by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip.

In its daily statistical report, the Gaza Health Ministry said that 61 martyrs and 220 new injuries arrived at Gaza Strip hospitals during the past 24 hours. A number of victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them.

It stated that the death toll from martyrs and injuries since March 18, 2025, has reached 12,785 martyrs and injuries to date.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that of number of casualties from aid-related incidents reached 23 people were injured during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of livelihood martyrs who arrived at hospitals to 2,523 martyrs and more than 18,496 injuries.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Health in Gaza, called on the people of the Gaza Strip to urgently donate blood in all hospitals in the Gaza Strip, in order to save the lives of patients and the wounded.

The Ministry of Health confirmed, through its digital platforms, that there is a particularly urgent need for rare blood types, especially blood type O negative, due to the severe shortage and danger of its depletion from blood bank stocks.

“Your donation today is a lifeline for thousands of wounded and sick people who stand between life and death. Every drop of your blood could mean a new life for a human being,” the ministry added.

