Palestinian flag raised over embassy in London after British recognition

AhlulBayt News Agency: The flag of the State of Palestine was raised over the Palestinian Embassy in London, in the presence of British Minister of State for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer, a number of ambassadors, and representatives of political parties.

Palestinian Ambassador to Britain Husam Zomlot said that “raising the Palestinian flag does not represent the end of our struggle, but rather a new step towards freedom. After a century of denial, the British government is taking the step of recognizing the State of Palestine.”

“The recognition constitutes a historic moment and a challenge for the truth, rejecting genocide, occupation, and attempts to erase the Palestinian identity,” he added.

He continued that “international recognition is more than a diplomatic initiative; rather, it is a recognition that Palestine has always been the land of the Palestinian people, who possess unparalleled steadfastness and courage.”

For his part, Falconer said that his country’s recognition of the Palestinian state is a historic decision, stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

He stressed that the British government is committed to Palestinian rights, explaining that lasting peace depends on a two-state solution.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced, yesterday, the United Kingdom’s official recognition of the State of Palestine, in a move described as historic.

