Celebrities unite at T4P concert to support Gaza and raise £1.5 million

AhlulBayt News Agency: Britain’s largest fundraising event, Together for Palestine (T4P), united celebrities on Wednesday night to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and collect donations for Palestinians.

Dozens of artists, speakers, and activists gathered at London’s Ovo Arena Wembley for the T4P concert.

British artist Brian Eno, the event’s organizer, brought together a wide range of celebrities for a night of music, poetry, and essays in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

The Israeli regime began its war on Gaza nearly two years ago, resulting in the deaths, injuries, and starvation of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

Celebrities from various fields—including Richard Gere, Benedict Cumberbatch, Florence Pugh, Guy Pearce, Ramy Youssef, Damon Albarn, Bastille, PinkPantheress, Hot Chip, Neneh Cherry, Greentea Peng, Omar Souleyman, Gorillaz, Eric Cantona, Laura Whitmore, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Paul Weller, and Louis Theroux—participated in the event.

They expressed a desire to revive a sense of humanity that has faded since the war began.

Eno told AFP that no UK venue would host an event with “Palestine” in its title a year ago, but public sentiment has shifted.

“Israel thought starving a whole population would be fine with everyone... I think that changed people’s minds,” Eno said.

Last month, the UN officially declared a famine in Gaza, blaming Israel’s systematic obstruction of aid. The UN Commission of Inquiry also confirmed that genocide is occurring in Gaza.

Palestinian journalist and human rights advocate Yara Eid spoke at the event, reminding attendees that 270 journalists have died reporting on the war.

With tickets priced at £70 ($95) and a venue capacity of 12,500, British actress and activist Jameela Jamil announced that £1.5 million ($2 million) had been raised by 10 p.m.

