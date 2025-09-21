EURO-MED Monitor: Israeli army detonates 17 explosive vehicles daily in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has reported that the Israeli military is detonating over 17 explosive-laden vehicles daily in Gaza City. Each explosion is said to be equivalent in intensity to a 3.7-magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Geneva-based Monitor revealed that around 120 such vehicles, carrying approximately 840 tons of explosives, were detonated within residential areas of Gaza City over the past week.

The Monitor described this tactic as “the largest and most brutal campaign of force aimed at destroying the population,” and labeled it “a grave escalation in the ongoing crime of genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” which has now continued for 24 consecutive months.



