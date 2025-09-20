France to officially recognize State of Palestine during New York visit

AhlulBayt News Agency: French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday that France will officially recognize the State of Palestine on Monday during events in New York. The announcement followed a phone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

In a statement posted on his official X account, Macron said he had discussed the urgent humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territories, particularly the situation in Gaza.

He stated that the recognition of Palestine will be part of a broader peace initiative and will be formally declared during his upcoming visit to New York.

Macron also reiterated France’s longstanding call for reforms within the Palestinian Authority, stressing the importance of governance improvements to ensure the future stability of a Palestinian state.

According to Macron, President Abbas confirmed his commitment to implementing the proposed reforms.

Macron added that France will continue to support Palestinian institutions and work toward fulfilling commitments that aim to secure lasting peace and regional stability.

/129