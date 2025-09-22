Thousands rally in Paris to support Palestinians in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: A large number of French people took to the streets in the capital Paris in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Thousands of people in Paris expressed their solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people.

Protesters carry banners with the following inscriptions,"For the independence and security of all peoples of the Middle East", "19 packages of sanctions against Russia, no sanctions against Israel?", "For peace and disarmament", "Stop apartheid" and "Stop genocide".

