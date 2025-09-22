Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli aggression rises to 65,283

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced, on Sunday, that the death toll from the genocide committed by the Israeli aggression has risen to 65,283 martyrs and 166,575 injuries since October 7, 2023.

In its daily statistical report, the Gaza Health Ministry confirmed that 75 martyrs, including 4 martyrs who were recovered, and 304 new injuries arrived at Gaza Strip hospitals during the past 24 hours.

It reported that a number of victims are still under the rubble and in the streets, as ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them at the moment.

It stated that the death toll from martyrs and injuries since March 18, 2025, has reached 12,724 martyrs and injuries to date

The ministry pointed out that the number of aid victims who arrived at hospitals reached 5 martyrs and 24 injuries during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of aid-seekers victims who arrived at hospitals to 2,523 martyrs and more than 18,473 injuries.

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip also reported 4 deaths due to famine and malnutrition during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of malnutrition deaths to 440 martyrs, including 147 children.

“Since the IPC declared famine in Gaza, 162 deaths have been recorded, including 32 children,” the ministry added.

