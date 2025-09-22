Thousands rally in Nairobi for Palestine, raise millions for Gaza aid

AhlulBayt News Agency: On September 21, 2025, thousands of Kenyans, both Muslims and Christians, gathered in Nairobi for a pro-Palestine march and solidarity fair organized by Kenyans for Palestine alongside several partner organizations.



The rally featured motorcades, Palestinian flags, and messages of support for Gaza and the broader Palestinian cause. The event marked a rare public display of unity in Kenya over the Gaza crisis, challenging the government’s long-standing neutral stance. Organizers said the large turnout reflected growing frustration among citizens over what they described as inaction in the face of a humanitarian catastrophe.

Over KSh 10 million was raised through auctions and donations to support medical aid for Palestinians. Participants contributed personal jewelry for auction, and vendors at Uhuru Park pledged half their proceeds to the cause. The event also launched a tree-planting initiative aimed at planting 10 billion trees as a symbolic fundraising effort. Delegations from across Kenya attended, with regional representatives delivering contributions to the organizing board.

Emotional speeches from prominent sheikhs and school presentations moved many attendees to tears, underscoring the depth of public empathy for Palestinians. Organizers emphasized that the event was not merely a fundraiser, but also a powerful message that Kenya’s people stand with Palestine, regardless of political positioning.

