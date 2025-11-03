Muslims plant 10,000 trees in Kenyan capital in show of support for Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: In an act of ecological and political solidarity, Kenyan Muslims planted 10,000 trees in Nairobi's Uhuru Park to honor the Palestinian people.

Muslims from across Kenya gathered Sunday at Uhuru Park for a large tree-planting event organized by the group Voices for Palestine. The event, which also extended into Central Park, was held to show solidarity with the people of Palestine and to mark more than a century since the Balfour Declaration of November 2, 1917 — a moment that many view as the beginning of Palestinian suffering.

Organizers and participants planted 10,000 trees to symbolize remembrance, resistance, and renewal. The trees are intended to serve as a living memorial to generations of Palestinians who have endured displacement, occupation, and violence. The initiative also supports Kenya’s national goal of increasing forest cover and restoring public green spaces.

Addressing the crowd, Sheikh Badru Jaffar of Jamia Mosque Nairobi, said the gathering represented both a moral and environmental action. He explained that the tree planting was not only about conservation but also about calling for global justice and peace.

“This is more than just planting trees; this is a global call for justice,” said Sheikh Badru during his address at Uhuru Park.

According to the organizers, November 2 was chosen deliberately to coincide with the anniversary of the Balfour Declaration. They said that by planting trees on this date, participants were linking Kenya’s environmental efforts with the global struggle for human rights.

The event also aimed to raise awareness of ongoing humanitarian crises in the Gaza Strip and other parts of the Palestinian territories. Many attendees carried banners and placards calling for peace and justice, while others offered prayers for victims of the continuing conflict.

Since October 2023, violence in Gaza has intensified dramatically. UNICEF reports that at least 61,000 children have been killed or maimed in Gaza during this period — an average of one child affected every 17 minutes. Many have been left traumatized, orphaned, or repeatedly displaced by airstrikes and ground operations.

Humanitarian groups continue to express alarm over worsening conditions, citing critical shortages of food, medicine, and clean water. The destruction of hospitals, schools, and residential areas has made recovery efforts nearly impossible.

Figures from local and international agencies indicate that more than 68,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 2023 as a result of the Israeli regime’s military operations, with thousands still missing beneath the rubble of destroyed buildings.

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas was reached on October 10 following mediation efforts based on a 20-point peace plan. However, the truce has been repeatedly violated by Israel, leading to continued casualties and renewed hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

Organizers of Voices for Palestine said the Uhuru Park event also sought to highlight the connection between environmental justice and human rights. They noted that ecological challenges such as deforestation and pollution often hit vulnerable communities the hardest — including those living in conflict zones.

Participants expressed hope that the trees planted would grow as enduring symbols of peace and resilience. Many emphasized that justice for Palestine should remain a global priority, not just a regional or political issue.

Sheikh Badru and other religious leaders urged ongoing involvement from Kenya’s Muslim community and the wider public in peacebuilding and humanitarian work. They encouraged citizens to engage in initiatives that combine faith-based action with social responsibility.

