Al-Barsh condemns global silence over brutal treatment of Palestinian martyrs

AhlulBayt News Agency: Munir Al-Barsh, Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, announced on Monday that Israeli occupation authorities returned 45 bodies of Palestinian martyrs, raising the total number of recovered remains to 270 since the retrieval process began.

In his media remarks, Al-Barsh described the condition of the bodies as evidence of horrific crimes. “The victims were brutally killed and mutilated,” he said. “Their faces were burned to hide their identities, and their internal organs were violently torn apart.”

He condemned Israel’s actions, stating: “These bodies are not silent. They speak for the land they cherished and the homeland they believed in until their final breath.”

Al-Barsh questioned the morality of such acts: “How can those who kill also desecrate what remains of the victim’s humanity? And how can those who claim to uphold justice remain silent in the face of such atrocities?”

He criticized the international community’s silence, particularly human rights organizations and global courts, asking, “Where are those who claim to defend humanity?”

He affirmed that the recovered bodies will remain a lasting testimony to global complicity and silence. “These pure bodies stand as witnesses to hypocrisy and a civilization that claims mercy while drowning in silence and complicity,” he said.

Earlier that day, the International Committee of the Red Cross received the seventh batch of Palestinian martyrs’ remains, consisting of 45 bodies withheld by Israeli forces during their war on Gaza.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that medical teams and families are struggling to identify the bodies due to extreme mutilation and signs of torture and abuse.

In a previous statement, Al-Barsh revealed that Israeli forces had also harvested organs from some of the detained bodies. He said the condition of the remains deeply shocked Health Ministry personnel.

