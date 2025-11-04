Protest erupts in Kefalonia, Greek over Israeli tourists cruise ship arrival

AhlulBayt News Agency: A protest was held on Monday at the port of Argostoli on the Greek island of Kefalonia, opposing the arrival of a cruise ship carrying Israeli tourists.

Greek media reported that the “Crown Iris” cruise ship, transporting around 1,500 Israeli tourists, docked at Argostoli under heightened security. Police reinforcements were dispatched from Athens and Patras to secure the area.

Authorities closed several roads near the port, and Israeli tourists were escorted in designated buses to their sightseeing destinations.

Protesters gathered at the port in solidarity with Palestine, condemning the genocide in Gaza and chanting slogans such as “Freedom for Palestine.”

The same vessel faced similar demonstrations last week at the ports of Patras and Kalamata on the Peloponnese peninsula.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli military—backed by the U.S. and Europe—has carried out acts of genocide, siege, and starvation in Gaza. Preliminary figures report 68,875 Palestinian civilians martyred, mostly women and children, and 170,670 injured, with thousands still trapped under rubble and in inaccessible areas.

