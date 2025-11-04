Israeli drone strike injures three girls at Gaza wedding

AhlulBayt News Agency: Three young girls were injured in the Al-Shuja’iya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, after an Israeli drone targeted a wedding ceremony held inside a school that had been converted into a shelter.

According to a correspondent from the Palestinian Information Center (PIC), the girls were wounded near the Al-Shuja’iya intersection and were subsequently transferred to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City for treatment.

The report confirmed that the drone strike hit Al-Zahraa School in the Al-Shuja’iya area, where a wedding was taking place.

Despite the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, which came into effect on October 10 under a plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli forces continue to violate the truce through repeated attacks on the Gaza Strip.

