Gaza Health Ministry: Israeli forces plant explosives in children’s toys

Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israeli forces have planted explosive devices inside children’s toys across the enclave, causing fatal injuries when touched.

According to Gaza Health Ministry Director-General Munir al-Bursh, the Israeli military has been deploying booby-trapped toys in various areas of the Gaza Strip, intentionally targeting children. He stated that these toys are left in accessible locations, and explode when picked up by children.

The ministry reports that since the ceasefire of 11 October 2025, at least 238 Palestinians have been killed and 600 others wounded as a result of ongoing Israeli attacks. In the same period, the bodies of 510 martyrs have been recovered from beneath the rubble.

The Health Ministry also announced that on Monday it received 45 additional bodies of martyrs from Israeli authorities, bringing the total number of bodies handed over to 270.

