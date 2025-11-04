US drafts UN plan for international force to govern Gaza through 2027

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United States has shared a draft resolution with several members of the UN Security Council, proposing the formation of an international security force in Gaza for a minimum period of two years.

According to a copy obtained by Axios, the draft — labeled “SENSITIVE BUT UNCLASSIFIED” — outlines a plan that would grant the US and other participating nations a broad mandate to administer Gaza and ensure security until at least the end of 2027, with the option for extensions.

According to Mehr, US official told Axios that the proposal will serve as the basis for negotiations among Security Council members in the coming days, with Washington aiming for a vote in the coming weeks. If approved, the first deployment of forces to Gaza could begin as early as January.

The official emphasized that the proposed International Security Force (ISF) would function as an “enforcement force, not a peacekeeping force.”

The plan envisions the deployment of troops from multiple countries, coordinated in consultation with a body referred to as the “Board of Peace,” which former US President Donald Trump has said he will chair. The draft further states that the Board of Peace would remain active at least until the end of 2027.

