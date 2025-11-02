UN: Gaza deadliest conflict zone for journalists in modern history

AhlulBayt News Agency: A spokesperson for the United Nations has drawn attention to the dangers that journalists face around the world, with specific attention to those in the Gaza Strip, which he called the deadliest place for journalists in any conflict.

“Nearly nine out of 10 journalist killings remain unresolved. Gaza has been the deadliest place for journalists in any conflict,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman to the UN chief, told reporters on Friday.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for “independent, impartial” investigations into the killings of journalists, emphasizing that “impunity is an assault on press freedom and a threat to democracy itself,” Dujarric said.

“When journalists are silenced, we all lose our voice,” he said.

The remarks come as, according to the UN rights office, at least 248 journalists have lost their lives in Gaza since October 7, 2023, marking the highest casualty count for members of the press in any modern conflict.

The Federation of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has expressed its deep concern about the continuous assassination of Palestinian journalists by Israeli forces.

The federation said the incidents taking place in Gaza constitute a clear violation of international laws and standards, occurring in conjunction with Israeli violations of press and media freedom, as well as its approach to stifling the truth, silencing opposition, concealing its daily infractions, and hindering their communication to the international community.

Turning to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, Dujarric stated that humanitarian efforts are ongoing despite reports of fresh Israeli airstrikes targeting the Israeli-blockaded region.

“According to local sources, these strikes resulted in casualties. We stress again that all parties must refrain from any activities that put civilians, including aid workers, at risk, and remind the Israeli military of its obligations to take constant care to spare them throughout all its military operations,” he said.

Dujarric also described the worsening collapse of Gaza’s healthcare system, which continues to struggle to meet the overwhelming needs of the population.

“Gaza’s health system continues to face a significant challenge in addressing the immense need faced by people in Gaza,” he said.

Dujarric stated that by October 7 of this year, over 1,700 healthcare workers had lost their lives since the genocidal war began in 2023.

