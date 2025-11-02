Israeli forces continue demolitions, strikes in Gaza despite ceasefire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli occupation forces continued on Saturday to blow up Palestinian homes east of Gaza City and Khan Younis, in ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian sources reported that the Israeli army conducted a large-scale demolition east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Israeli artillery targeted areas east of Khan Younis, while warplanes launched airstrikes.

Additionally, Israeli warships fired towards the coast of Khan Younis city in southern Gaza

In Gaza City, Israeli occupation forces demolished several residential homes east of the city, according to Safa news agency

On Friday, five Palestinians were killed, including one who succumbed to injuries, as the occupation forces continued attacks across various areas of the Gaza Strip, further breaching the ceasefire agreement.

