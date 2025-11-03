Palestinian groups vow resistance until liberation of occupied territories

AhlulBayt News Agency: Palestinian resistance groups have described the Balfour Declaration that led to the creation of Israel as the beginning of a chain of oppression and crimes against the Palestinian people and their land.

In a joint statement on the 108th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration on Sunday, Palestinian groups slammed the institutions and governments that played a role in the illegal creation of Israel, saying their plan resulted in widespread displacement and violations of the rights of original inhabitants.

According to the statement, the United States and Western powers that claim to defend human rights are actually helping the occupying Israeli regime continue to bomb and besiege people and destroy their homes.

“The continued Western political cover and weapons to the regime thus once again show their complicity in the genocide of Palestinians,” it said.

Emphasizing that the “Balfour Wound” will forever remain in the memory of the Palestinians and freedom-loving people, the resistance groups reiterated their steadfastness and resolve to resist any plan to expel or destroy them.

The statement continued by calling for a comprehensive alliance and coordination between all resistance forces and organizations in Palestine to achieve freedom and independence, emphasizing that a national plan for the reconstruction and future governance of Palestine can be achieved through this path alone.

In another part of their statement, the groups pledged the continuation of “resistance by all means” until the occupation regime completely withdraws from the Palestinian land.

On November 2, 1977, the Balfour Declaration was issued by then British Foreign Secretary Arthur James Balfour in a letter to Lord Rothschild, a leader of the global Zionist movement, in which he announced Britain’s support for the creation of Israel on the land of Palestine.

