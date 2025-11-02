Ben Gvir and Obscenity of Zionist Power

Recently released images show Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir walking among handcuffed Palestinian prisoners, seated on the ground, humiliated and guarded by armed soldiers. Far from being concealed, this scene was proudly displayed by the man who represents the most brutal and openly racist facet of the Zionist regime.



Ben Gvir is not an anomaly within the Israeli system; he is its most honest expression. His supremacist rhetoric, his contempt for Palestinian life, and his exaltation of violence as a political instrument are not individual deviations, but rather the essence of a colonial project that has made contempt for the Palestinian people a state doctrine.



The presence of this official before subjugated men, stripped of their dignity, is intended to send a message: Israel can continue to humiliate Palestinians with impunity and without any consequences. But what the executioners fail to understand is that every image of oppression becomes a historical testament to the crime, and every humiliation strengthens the Palestinian people's determination to achieve their freedom.



The international community, complicit in its silence, watches as Zionist fascism becomes normalized. Governments that preach human rights but remain silent in the face of these scenes become complicit in the barbarity.



From the Palestinian Union of Latin America (UPAL), we denounce this act of planned cruelty as part of a systematic policy of dehumanization. We reaffirm that no regime based on apartheid, occupation, and torture can endure forever.



Palestine resists.



And the dignity of its people, even in chains, shines brighter than the arrogance of their oppressors.



By: Palestinian Union of Latin America — UPAL

.........................

End/ 257