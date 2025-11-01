Israel’s Ben Gvir calls for Palestinian detainees’ execution on prison visit

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli minister Itamar Ben‑Gvir called for the execution of Palestinian inmates in Israeli prisons and detention centers, as he stood beside a row of Palestinian prisoners being abused while lying on the ground with their hands tied behind their backs.

In footage shared on his personal Telegram channel on Friday, Ben-Gvir addresses the camera while pointing at a dozen detainees faced down in front of an Israeli flag.

The Israeli minister and chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party stated that Palestinian prisoners are being held under minimal conditions.

“But there’s still something that must be done: the death penalty” for them, he stated.

He highlighted the severe detention conditions he had enforced on Palestinian prisoners – a subject he has repeatedly flaunted in recent months.

“I am proud of the revolution in the prisons, unlike anything since the founding of the entity; today, instead of a summer camp, there is deterrence. There are no more smiles there — we erase them,” Ben-Gvir said.

“Ask any detainee who passed through my prison, if he would like to return there — they are afraid, trembling, and the number of attacks has fallen remarkably,” he added.

Ben-Gvir, who is known for his inflammatory remarks, has threatened to stop voting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition if his bill calling for the execution of Palestinian detainees is not put to a parliamentary vote soon. The Israeli Knesset (parliament) is set to vote next week on the bill.

Earlier this month, Ben-Gvir told reporters that with the release of the final 20 surviving Israeli captives from Gaza, there were no longer any excuses for delaying the legislation.

He published a video in August, showing him threatening prominent Palestinian political leader Marwan Barghouti in his prison cell.

Testimonies collected by Palestinian lawyers indicate that prisoners are subjected to systematic torture in Israeli facilities, including severe beatings, starvation, medical neglect, and other brutal treatments.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society, 80 Palestinians have died in Israeli custody since October 2023, when the Tel Aviv regime unleashed its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

