Israeli Knesset to vote next week on bill to execute Palestinian prisoners

AhlulBayt News Agency: The office of the Israeli occupation government coalition chairman, Ofir Katz, announced on Monday that the Knesset will vote next week on a bill to impose the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners.

The decision followed threats from the extremist National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to withdraw support for coalition legislation if the bill was not put to a vote.

A statement from Katz’s office confirmed that the bill is scheduled for discussion next week, leading up to a vote at the end of the session, stressing that the coalition is “firmly committed to passing the law as soon as possible.” Ben-Gvir immediately welcomed the decision.

