  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Israeli Knesset to vote next week on bill to execute Palestinian prisoners

29 October 2025 - 09:54
News ID: 1744088
Source: Yemen Press
Israeli Knesset to vote next week on bill to execute Palestinian prisoners

The office of the Israeli occupation government coalition chairman, Ofir Katz, announced on Monday that the Knesset will vote next week on a bill to impose the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The office of the Israeli occupation government coalition chairman, Ofir Katz, announced on Monday that the Knesset will vote next week on a bill to impose the death penalty on Palestinian prisoners.

The decision followed threats from the extremist National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to withdraw support for coalition legislation if the bill was not put to a vote.

A statement from Katz’s office confirmed that the bill is scheduled for discussion next week, leading up to a vote at the end of the session, stressing that the coalition is “firmly committed to passing the law as soon as possible.” Ben-Gvir immediately welcomed the decision.

.....................
End/ 257

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha