Ansarullah responds to threats from Israeli war minister “Katz”

AhlulBayt News Agency: Member of the Political Bureau of Ansarallah movement In Sanaa, Mohamed Al-Fareh, responded on Friday to the threats made by the Israeli occupation’s War Minister, Katz, who vowed revenge against Sanaa over the military operations supporting Gaza.

In a post on the (X) platform, Al-Fareh described Katz as a “war criminal and a failure,” indicating that these threats are merely “empty words” that confirm the occupation’s failure to achieve its military goals and exposed the “fragility of its position” before the world.

Al-Fareh affirmed that the Yemeni people possess the right, will, and power and have wide-ranging options, emphasizing that they will not allow the threats to become reality. He vowed that the movement “will confront any aggression and will respond firmly.”

