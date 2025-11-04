Yemeni official warns of harsh retaliation against potential Israeli aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior adviser to Yemen’s Ministry of Information has issued a stern warning against any future military action by Israel, vowing a “very painful” response should aggression occur.

Speaking to Sputnik, Tofiq al-Hamiri declared that Yemen categorically rejects the threats made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and is fully prepared to confront complex scenarios. He accused Netanyahu of seeking pretexts to escalate regional hostilities, but emphasized that Yemen will not tolerate continued aggression.

“Any new act of hostility by the Zionist regime will be met with a response far more severe and painful than previous ones,” al-Hamiri stated.

He further asserted that Yemen possesses a wide range of strategic options to punish aggressors and stands ready for any future confrontation.

