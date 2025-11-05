Dialysis patients in Yemen’s Zabid city denounce WHO, UNICEF’s decision to halt health sector support

Kidney failure patients and staff at the Dialysis Center in the Zabid district of Hodeida Governorate denounced, during a protest on Tuesday, the decision by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF to suspend support for Yemen’s health sector.

Protesters warned that the decision threatens the “closure of health centers” and exposes patients’ lives to “imminent danger and death,” stressing that the Zabid Dialysis Center faces the risk of a complete halt in services, depriving hundreds of patients of life-saving treatment.

The demonstrators affirmed the center’s urgent need for fuel, solutions, and medical supplies, viewing the organizations’ decision as “clear politicization of humanitarian work,” an abandonment of UN principles, and a “stain on the face of the international community.”

The protesters demanded that the two organizations and all international bodies review their positions, immediately reverse the decision, and resume unconditional support. They held the international community fully responsible for any health or humanitarian crisis resulting from the shutdown of dialysis centers.

.....................

End/ 257