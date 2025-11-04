Senior official Al-Bukhaiti warns of US-Israeli plot to destabilize Yemen

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, a senior member of Ansarullah’s Political Bureau in Sanaa, revealed on Monday a serious military scheme involving American and Israeli officers training armed Salafist groups loyal to the UAE. The alleged objective is to spark internal conflict in Yemen targeting Houthi-controlled regions.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Al-Bukhaiti wrote, “No one could have imagined that a day would come when American and Israeli officers would directly oversee the training, qualification, and guidance of Salafist groups to fight inside Yemen, serving American interests and protecting the Zionist entity.”

He accompanied the post with a “dangerous video report” documenting increased foreign military activity in southern and eastern Yemeni provinces in recent weeks. Al-Bukhaiti emphasized that the situation has moved beyond mere support and now represents “direct occupation” under the guise of training and security coordination.

The report claims that since early October, personnel from the U.S., Colombia, and “Israel” have entered Yemeni territory. These officers conducted field visits to assess UAE-backed forces, particularly the “Al-Amaliqa” Brigades and “Shabwa Defense Forces.”

A joint military committee, including U.S. and Colombian officers under Israeli supervision, reportedly held one-on-one meetings with local leaders. These sessions included questions about ideological and political affiliations, allegedly aimed at reshaping loyalties to align with U.S. and Israeli interests.

The committee’s activities extended to Lahj governorate, where it was seen inside camps of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), under tight security enforced by the Presidential “Al-Asifa” forces.

Foreign operatives were also observed along the western coast between Mocha and Khokha, areas under the control of UAE-backed forces led by Tareq Afash. These included private security firms, notably “Blackwater,” infamous for its involvement in war crimes.

Field reports confirmed the transfer of foreign personnel to Zuqar Island near the Bab al-Mandab strait. Satellite images revealed construction of a 2,000-meter runway, and an Emirati cargo ship docked there for several days in mid-October, raising suspicions of a joint U.S.-Israeli-Emirati military initiative.

The Israeli presence in southern Yemen has become “open and acknowledged.” Following a mid-July visit by an Israeli delegation, another team reportedly returned to Morra camp in Shabwa for field assessments, allegedly preparing for small-scale Israeli military bases.

Simultaneously, British outlet Sky News reported UAE-led efforts to link pro-Israeli Palestinian factions with its forces in Yemen. This coincides with the appointment of U.S. Ambassador Stephen Fagin as civilian commander of the military coordination center, following his participation in a conference at a U.S. base in Kiryat Gat on October 21.

These fast-moving developments validate Al-Bukhaiti’s warning: Yemen is facing a dangerous project orchestrated by the UAE, planned by the U.S., funded by Gulf states, and directly supervised by Israel. The aim is to fragment Yemen and turn it into a military sphere serving Washington and Tel Aviv’s interests in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab.

