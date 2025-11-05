Sayyed Al-Houthi calls on Yemeni nation to be prepared for new confrontation with Israeli occupation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi has warned against the normalization and psychological warfare tactics that employed against the Israeli occupation.

In a televised speech on Tuesday, Sayyed Abdulmalik reiterated his condemnation of the positions of Arab and Western countries and capitals, some of which support or maintain trade relations with the enemy amidst the ongoing genocidal war in Palestine.

Al-Houthi stated that the Israeli enemy has been perpetrating the worst practices and continuing its aggression in the West Bank, including killings, land confiscation, and attacks on crops, particularly olive trees, considering these acts despicable attacks on the Palestinian people and their agricultural and human rights.

He added that the promises and stances of Western countries, especially Britain and the United States, were reminiscent of their historical role in empowering the Zionist entity, citing the Balfour Declaration as evidence of Arab and Islamic negligence and inaction.

Sayyed Abdulmalik, the supreme leader of Ansarallah movement, also addressed the smear campaigns that waged against the forces and peoples who have stood with Gaza, accusing media outlets and groups loyal to America and the Israeli occupation of labeling those who support the Palestinians as “Iranian agents,” and asserting that there was an intensive effort to subjugate the peoples of the nation to their enemy.

Leader Al-Houthi also denounced the complete American complicity with the Israeli occupation, considering Washington a partner in what he called injustice and genocide.

He called on the peoples of the Arab nation, especially the Yemeni tribes, to be vigilant and take concrete action regarding current events, praising the great tribal support and the Yemeni people’s solidarity with their Palestinian brothers, emphasizing the necessity of caring for the families of martyrs, and commemorating Martyrs’ Week as a social obligation and responsibility.

On another note, Al-Houthi affirmed that international public opinion has shifted in favor of the Palestinians following popular movements in America, Europe, and other countries, observing that this shift has not yet translated into sufficient official stances from Arab states, which have remained either oblivious or complacent.

Ansarallah leader concluded his speech by emphasizing that Yemen would continue to build and prepare for a future round of confrontation with the enemy, adding that the continuation of the Israeli occupation means instability in the region and that both military and political options remain on the table within the framework of what he termed preparations to defend the nation and its holy sites.



