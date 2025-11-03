Sayyed al-Houthi Commends Highway Traffic Police for Humanitarian Role

AhlulBayt News Agency: The leader of the Yemeni revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, commended the humanitarian and service-oriented role of Yemen’s Traffic Police, especially the Highway Traffic Unit, for their efforts in assisting travelers along the country’s interprovincial roads.

Sayyed al-Houthi described these efforts as “a great work with a real impact,” highlighting that they reflect true responsibility and dedication in serving the public.

This praise came in a memorandum addressed to the Minister of Interior, in which Sayyed al-Houthi applauded the performance of the Traffic Police and stressed the importance of preserving the integrity of their mission—keeping it free from misconduct that could tarnish its reputation or hinder its humanitarian goals.

Since launching operations in mid-2024, the Highway Traffic Police Unit has delivered 25,073 services through 11 traffic centers positioned along major routes connecting provinces such as Sanaa–Saada, Sanaa–Taiz, Amran–Hajjah, Dhamar–Al-Bayda, Ibb–Hodeida, and Ibb–Al-Dhalea.

These services include 823 accident clearances, 605 rescue and emergency responses, 2,936 mechanical repairs, 2,676 towing operations, 2,222 tire services, 857 battery jump-starts, 595 fuel deliveries, and 3,360 additional humanitarian interventions.

