Pope Leo XIV Condemns Islamophobia, Anti-Refugee Policies in Europe, U.S.

3 December 2025 - 20:45
News ID: 1757343
Returning from a visit to Turkey and Lebanon, Pope Leo XIV denounced the rising tide of Islamophobia and anti-refugee sentiment in Europe and the United States, calling former President Donald Trump’s hard-line immigration policies unjust.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Pope Leo XIV, in sharply worded remarks, condemned the surge of Islamophobia, racism, and political campaigns targeting refugees across Europe and the United States. He delivered these comments during an in-flight conversation with reporters on his way back to Rome after trips to Turkey and Lebanon.

Criticizing what he described as “fear-driven policies,” he stated that Islamophobia stems from groups that, relying on extreme nationalism and discrimination, seek to foment fear toward Muslims and refugees. He emphasized that instilling fear of Islam or any other faith is “inhumane, unethical, and contrary to the teachings of Christianity.”

He also described the hardline immigration measures of U.S. President Donald Trump as “unjust,” urging a more humane approach toward migrants.

Pope Leo XIV underscored the Church’s responsibility in promoting solidarity, noting that it must open borders, dismantle class and ethnic barriers, and adopt a stance grounded in humanity and compassion toward all people.

