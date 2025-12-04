Severe Natural Disasters Devastate South and Southeast Asia; Over 1,100 Dead in One Week

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Reports indicate that recent natural disasters across large parts of Asia have caused extensive destruction, with storms, heavy rainfall, flooding, and landslides killing more than 1,100 people in the span of a single week. Millions have been affected, and thousands have been forced to abandon their homes.

According to official figures, 604 people have died in Indonesia, 366 in Sri Lanka, 176 in Thailand, and three in Malaysia. Sri Lanka has declared a state of emergency, and its president, Anuradha Kumara, states that the scale of destruction has surpassed that of the 2004 tsunami.

Save the Children reports that thousands of children in Indonesia and Thailand are unable to attend school due to the destruction of educational facilities and landslides. In southern Thailand, nearly 76,000 children have been pushed out of classrooms, while in Indonesia, more than a thousand schools have been destroyed or converted into shelters. The organization warns that ongoing heavy rainfall could worsen the crisis.

Meanwhile, India’s Tamil Nadu state has also been severely affected by Cyclone Dato, with intense rainfall causing widespread disruptions and the suspension of flights in the city of Chennai.

