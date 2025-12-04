Rising Tensions Over Muslim Housing Project in Texas

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A proposal to develop a 400-acre residential community affiliated with the East Plano Islamic Center near Dallas, now known as “The Meadow”, has come under intense criticism from Texas Republican politicians even before entering the permitting stage or beginning any construction activity.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott accused the project of attempting to implement Sharia and creating an exclusively religious enclave, claiming that the development “will never come to fruition.”

Despite these political attacks, project developers state that the plan is designed to be fully inclusive and accessible to people of all backgrounds and faiths. They dismissed the allegations as “fear-mongering and political theater.”

Over the past several months, multiple state and federal bodies, including the U.S. Department of Justice, have conducted inquiries into the project. None of these investigations has revealed any violations or unlawful activity. Civil rights groups argue that the controversy stems from misconceptions and Islamophobic narratives.

Amid the backlash, Texas lawmakers passed legislation prohibiting religious discrimination in similar development projects, a measure that developers say will not alter the commercial structure or future sales process of The Meadow. Some ongoing investigations continue, while project officials emphasize that The Meadow remains in its preliminary design and planning phase.

**************

End/ 345E