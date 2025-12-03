French Muslim Council Files Complaint Over Alleged Israeli Surveillance of French Muslims

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The French Council of the Muslim Faith (CFCM) has stated that it intends to lodge a formal complaint over what it describes as surveillance of French Muslim citizens by the Israeli regime. In a statement, the council said the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF) had apparently requested an investigation into French Muslims.

According to the statement, two individuals, one of whom is said to be an agent of the Israeli regime, carried out these inquiries, collecting information reportedly sourced from French political, administrative, and security channels, and then transmitting it to the intelligence services of “a foreign power”.

The CFCM referred to a video circulating on social media in which Didier Lonc claimed that since early 2023, he had been working with CRIF and several other Jewish organizations in France, alongside Dov Maimon, identified as connected to relations between the Israeli regime and Islam, on a strategy involving the collection of information later handed over to the regime’s intelligence services.

The council said it will immediately refer the case to France’s data protection authority (CNIL), noting that the material involved includes sensitive information, such as ethnic and religious data. It called on the Interior Ministry and other administrative bodies to conduct a full and transparent investigation into the allegations.

The French Council of the Muslim Faith also urged all named institutions, as well as the police and intelligence services, not to remain silent and to provide prompt clarification. It added that it is considering filing a legal complaint against the two individuals involved and any potential accomplices, stressing that racialization and broad generalizations have no place in the French Republic.

