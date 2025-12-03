Texas Outlet Criticizes Rising Islamophobia

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A local media outlet in Texas has sharply criticized the growing wave of Islamophobia among several state officials and politicians, writing that this trend stems largely from social-media misconceptions and does not reflect life in Houston.

The report notes that certain Republican politicians in Texas, including Governor Greg Abbott, have invoked the idea of a “sharia threat,” with some even labeling a religious-cultural development in the suburbs as a “sharia base.” Others have spoken of a supposed “Islamic revolution rising” in the United States and have vowed to “fight Islamic intrusion.”

The outlet points out that Governor Abbott has even designated the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as a “foreign terrorist organization,” stressing that the move relied on outdated and unsubstantiated allegations, and that his office has been unable to provide any clear definition of sharia.

The report adds that such politically crafted portrayals have no connection to the lived reality of Houston’s Muslim residents, and that those who promote these narratives “have spent too much time online” and should look at the facts on the ground.

