Surge in U.S. Islamophobia Seen as Effort to Preserve Influence of the “Israel First!” Camp

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A recent U.S. media analysis reports that the widespread return of old claims such as “Sharia law implementation” and the “Muslim Brotherhood conspiracy” in political and media discourse reflects efforts by the so-called “Israel First!” faction to halt its waning sway among younger conservatives. According to the assessment, unlike in the past, much of the American right is no longer receptive to these allegations and, following the developments in Gaza, has adopted a more critical view of Washington’s extensive support for the Zionist regime.

The report states that three years of war in Gaza have reshaped how segments of right-wing Americans view U.S. foreign policy, prompting even prominent figures within the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement to reconsider unconditional American backing for the regime. It adds that the allocation of billions of dollars in military aid and the role this support plays in regional tensions have intensified dissatisfaction among conservatives.

The analysis notes that, rather than adjusting its stance, the pro-Zionist camp has escalated Islamophobia in an attempt to divert public attention, from pushing anti-Sharia legislation and stirring controversy in cities such as Dearborn to attacking Muslim community development projects and accusing political figures of “Islamic extremism.” It cites, for instance, the recent move by the governor of Texas to label the Council on American-Islamic Relations as a “terrorist organization.”

The report also highlights coordinated activity on social media aimed at fueling hate speech, stating that leaked investigations show portions of these efforts receive direct support from Zionist institutions, including increased budgets for the regime’s global public-relations campaigns and studies promoting “fear of radical Islam” as an effective tool for shaping public opinion.

It concludes that these campaigns have failed to reverse declining U.S. public support for the regime’s policies, and younger conservatives are increasingly opposed to the “Israel First!” agenda.

