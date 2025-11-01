Culture of martyrdom: Its importance and impact

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi (may God protect him) said, in the context of discussing the importance of the culture of martyrdom: It is extremely important to pay attention to this culture, which revives pride and dignity within us at a time when we are most in need of instilling pride in ourselves and reviving dignity in our conscience. This is especially crucial in a time when the forces of tyranny have striven with all their capabilities and by all means and methods—through oppression, tyranny, cultural and intellectual invasion, and misleading media activity—to instill in the hearts of the people a culture of defeat, a spirit of despair, and submission, as well as a state of humiliation and acceptance of degradation. They see this as the easiest way to dominate the vulnerable and control their affairs and destinies.

The leader continued speaking about the importance of the culture of martyrdom and its blessed psychological and practical effects, saying: “Therefore, today, with our Quranic culture, as oppressed Muslim peoples, we revive within ourselves all the factors of steadfastness, all the factors of resilience, and all the factors that provide us with hope in the face of despair, strength in the face of weakness, and dignity in the face of humiliation, so that we may truly be up to the task of facing challenges. We will do this by seeking help from God Almighty, relying on Him, trusting in Him, and discovering all the elements of strength that we possess in what God has bestowed upon us as oppressed peoples—psychological, moral, material, cultural, and intellectual capabilities and resources—and we will benefit from them, so that they may truly become the factors of strength, steadfastness, and resilience.”

Martyrdom is a sacred Quranic term, a divine honor bestowed by God upon those who strive in His cause. It is a divine selection of God's sincere and devoted servants, those who remain true to the covenant they have made with Him, and who have prepared themselves spiritually, morally, militarily, and on the battlefield to attain one of the two best outcomes.

Martyrdom in the cause of God is a cherished aspiration of those who sell their lives to God, and aspired to by those who support God's religion, following their desire for victory over God's enemies and their punishment in the arena of confrontation with the arrogant and their soldiers, who are stationed on their front lines and in their camps to subjugate nations and force people to submit to the whims and ambitions of tyrants, oppressors, and wicked transgressors who seize power over nations and peoples due to the absence of the righteous, the neglect of religious responsibilities by the pious, and the suppression by religious elites of the duty to enjoin good and forbid evil, foremost among which is jihad in the cause of God and striving to exalt the word of God.

The Importance of Discrimination and Distinction in Developing Awareness:

The culture of jihad and martyrdom, among its most significant reflections in the arena of life, challenge, and conflict with enemies—both disbelievers and hypocrites—is that it creates a distinction between believers and hypocrites. It forms a clear distinction between those who are honored and proud of their faith in God, and the cowardly ones clinging to life, content with a life of servitude and subjugation, like sheep herded to and from their pens, led to pasture, and provided with food and drink until their turn comes for slaughter or death. The Muslim peoples of today, far removed from the culture of the Quran and the two weighty things (the Quran and the Ahlul-Bayt), and believing in the legitimacy of tyrannical regimes claiming to represent Islam and ruling in its name, these peoples—unfortunately—believe in the legitimacy of those who have not received God's covenant of guardianship, those about whom God said: {My covenant does not extend to the wrongdoers}. These are the regimes that ignite wars and strife, offering up martyrs in service to the Jews and Christians, fighting on the front that pleases the Jews and Christians, not on the front that pleases God.

The culture of jihad and martyrdom has one of its most important manifestations in the arena of life, in the face of challenge and conflict with the enemies—the disbelievers and hypocrites—and fighting on the front that pleases them. This bitter truth reveals to the conscious oppressed the reality of the battle and the correctness of acting under the banner of the scholars and guides from the family of Muhammad in the battle for existence and destiny in this decisive historical stage between the camp of pure faith, free from hypocrisy, and the camp of exposed hypocrisy, stripped of faith.

The culture of martyrdom is a project to strengthen the revolutionary and jihadist spirit throughout history. For the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him and his family), martyrdom in the cause of God was a cherished aspiration, which he expressed by saying: “By Him in Whose Hand is my soul, were it not that some of the believers would not wish to remain behind me, and I have no means to transport them, I would never remain behind any expedition that goes out to fight in the cause of God. By Him in Whose Hand is my soul, I wish I could be killed in the cause of God, then brought back to life, then killed again, then brought back to life, then killed again, then brought back to life, then killed again.”

And so that the love of martyrdom would be strongly present in the memory of the believers, the Prophet (peace and blessings be upon him and his family) informed us of a hidden matter specific to martyrs, saying: “No one who enters Paradise would wish to return to this world, even if he were given everything on earth, except the martyr. He would wish to return and be killed ten times because of the honor he sees.”

We find Imam Ali, peace be upon him, reinforcing the importance of martyrdom and being killed in the cause of God, saying: “Indeed, the most honorable death is martyrdom. By Him in whose hand is the soul of Ibn Abi Talib, a thousand sword blows are easier for me than dying in bed in disobedience to God. It is as if I see you scurrying about like the hissing of fog, neither taking what is rightfully yours nor preventing injustice. You have been left to your own devices, and the path is clear: salvation is for the one who takes the plunge, and destruction is for the one who falters.” (For the one who blames).

Sorting and Discrimination and its Importance in Developing Awareness:

This bitter truth reveals to the conscious oppressed the reality of the battle and the correctness of acting under the banner of the guiding lights and leaders of the family of Muhammad in this existential and fateful battle. This is a pivotal historical moment, a dividing line between the camp of pure faith, free from hypocrisy, and the camp of exposed hypocrisy, stripped of faith. God Almighty has spoken the truth when He said: {God would not leave the believers in the state you are in until He distinguishes the wicked from the good. Nor would God reveal the unseen to you. But God chooses from His messengers whom He wills. So believe in God and His messengers. And if you believe and fear God, then you will have a reward.} Great.

And He, the Exalted, said: “Those who wait and watch for you, if you gain a victory from God, they say, ‘Were we not with you?’ But if the disbelievers gain a share, they say, ‘Did we not prevail over you and protect you from the believers?’ So God will judge between you on the Day of Resurrection. And God will never grant the disbelievers a way over the believers.”

Our Generations and the Future of the Jihadist Revolution:

The future of the jihadist revolution and the path of revolutionary action against injustice, oppressors, and arrogant tyrants must remain eternally alive and a legacy passed down from generation to generation until the Day of Judgment. This can only be achieved through spiritual connection and conscious adherence to the Quran and the righteous predecessors who bequeathed to future generations a sacred jihadist legacy, a great revolutionary experience, and a method of struggle that contributed to reshaping history and yielded freedom for the oppressed.

The future of the jihadist revolution is linked to the extent and level of sincere love and allegiance to the elite of humanity—the prophets, the truthful, the martyrs, and the righteous—who rectified the corruption of the nation and rescued it from humiliation and subjugation at critical historical junctures. Foremost among them is Imam Hussein, the master of the youth of Paradise, who bequeathed to generations and young people a great legacy of defiance, pride, steadfastness, patience, and defiance. This legacy has remained vibrant throughout the centuries, despite the machinations of schemers and the efforts of those seeking to erase it. It has reached generations as a revolutionary project and a refined jihadist model from which generations draw lessons of salvation and liberation from all forms of oppression, both within and outside the Islamic world. This revolutionary presence has its practical manifestations and examples in the reality of Yemen and the nation, at the level of the vitality of the Quranic project and the Quranic movement, and at the level of the axis of the resistance and its Husseini Karbala men who raise the slogan “Never shall we submit to humiliation” and embody the poet’s words of disdain for calamities and dangers.

Final Questions:

How did Yemen reach the level of strength and advanced position that enabled it to strike the Zionist entity?

How did Yemen become a source of concern and terror for its enemies? Thanks to whom? Through whose efforts? With whose preparation? Through whose actions? Who laid the foundation for such stances, decisions, and steps that enrage the enemies? What does it mean for Yemen, its leadership, and its supporters to become a major power that poses a threat of such magnitude to America and Israel? What does it mean for us to disregard the threats and intimidation of America and the infidel West? What culture has qualified Ansar Allah—its leaders, individuals, and people—to possess such courage, boldness, and daring?

The answer to all questions:

It is the faith-based education of Quranic culture that nurtures its people at the table of the Quran, instilling in them adherence to it, allegiance to its guiding figures, and submission to them. These figures raise the nation on the principles of honor, dignity, sacrifice, and devotion, upholding the word of God and establishing His religion.

It is the culture of witness, which testifies to the truths, facts, and events that give life value, strength, effectiveness, and an impact that extends from this life to the hereafter.



